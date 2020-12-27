MULTIMEDIA

SLIDESHOW: Forgiven, not forgotten: Kin seek justice as slain mother and son laid to rest

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Grief filled the air as Sonia Gregorio, 55, and her son Frank Anthony, 25, were laid to rest in Panuiqui, Tarlac on Sunday. It is exactly a week after the mother and son were brutally killed by their neighbor Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca by shooting them in the head over an altercation on an improvised cannon.

Nuezca, who is assigned at the Parañaque City Police Crime Laboratory, surrendered in Rosales, Pangasinan hours after the crime and was charged with two counts of murder as the Philippine National Police leadership reiterates the incident was an isolated case.

Outpouring of support and calls for justice came hours after a video of the incident went viral online as thousands watched in shock the violent attack on the unarmed victims.

The incident sparked calls for an end to police brutality and impunity in the country.

The Gregorio family said they have forgiven the erring cop, but would ensure that justice will be served for their beloved Sonia and Frank Anthony.

A man lights a candle as they pay their last respects to Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 26, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Remains of Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio during the last night of vigil in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 26, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Family members pay their last respects to Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio before their funeral service in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The remains of shooting victims Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio are taken to the hearse to be laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Tarlac Police carry the coffins of Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony during their burial procession in Paniqui, Tarlac province, north of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Hundreds join the funeral procession of Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Ronalyn Cariaga, wife of Frank Anthony, turns emotional during the funeral procession in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Sharmaine, daughter of Frank Anthony Gregorio, is carried during the funeral procession in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Relatives and friends of Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony attend their funeral procession in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Florentino, husband of Sonia Gregorio, turns emotional as his wife and their son, Frank Anthony, are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News The remains of Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The remains of Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 27, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News