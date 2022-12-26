THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 26, 2022

Pope Francis appeals for an end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he delivers his Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" or "to the city and the world" address, as he stands on the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican in this handout picture taken and released on Sunday by Vatican Media. Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world. Vatican Media, AFP/handout

NCRPO facilitates surrender of alleged members of CPP-NPA-NDF Alleged former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF walk past various weapons and ammunition, as officers of the National Capital Region Police Office facilitate their surrender at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig on Monday. According to the NCRPO, around 200 former rebels surrendered in response to government’s call to give up armed struggle and return to mainstream society following the death of CPP-NPA founder Jose Maria Sison. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

160 families lose homes in fire in Parañaque on Christmas Day Residents rummage through the remains of their homes after a fire razed a residential area in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City on Monday. Around 160 families displaced by the Christmas Day fire are currently staying at the Palanyag covered court. ABS-CBN News

DOH urges public to use air horns as noisemakers Air horns or 'torotot' go on sale at the Divisoria market area in Manila on Monday. The Department of Health urged the public to avoid using firecrackers and opt for alternative noisemakers to welcome the new year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News