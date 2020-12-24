THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Christmas in Zamboanga Police guard the perimeter of the Zamboanga City Hall as residents take turns taking pictures of the colorful Christmas lights on Wednesday evening. The construction of the century-old structure commenced in 1905 and was completed in 1907. Charlie Saceda, ABS-CBN News

Somewhere over the rainbow Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, Wednesday. UK recently heightened its COVID-19 restrictions after 2 cases of a new variant of the coronavirus were reported in the country, prompting several countries to impose travel bans to and from the UK. Peter Cziborra, Reuters

A timely reminder amid the pandemic Members of the Baysulangpu Society put finishing touches on a mural along Sen. Benigno Aquino Avenue in Mandurriao district, Iloilo City on Thursday. The 100-meter mural shows historic landmarks and festivals in Iloilo City as well as a tribute to all frontliners. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Heading home for Christmas eve Passengers catch the bus at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Thursday, Christmas Eve. A recent Social Weather Stations survey showed that a record-low 50 percent of Filipinos expect their Christmas celebration to be happy, while 15 percent expect it to be sad as the country continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Countdown to Noche Buena Fresh fruits are sold at the Balintawak market in Quezon CIty, Thursday, a few hours before Noche Buena. Round fruits are commonly served during Noche Buena feasts as they are believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Underwater Santas Divers wearing Santa Claus costumes greet a visitor at the Jakarta aquarium in Jakarta on Thursday, Christmas Eve. Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan recently signed a circular, enforced from Dec. 18 to Jan. 8, calling on residents to refrain from staging or attending activities that can cause crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dasril Roszandi, AFP

Physical distancing out the window Last-minute Christmas shoppers failed to follow physical distancing measures as they flocked to Divisoria on Thursday, Christmas Eve. The OCTA Research Group recently warned that a COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila has begun ahead of the holidays as the capital region’s reproduction rate increased from 1.06 to 1.15 since last week and “continues to rise.” Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News