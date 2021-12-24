Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2021 11:42 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021 6
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 24, 2021 7

Typhoon Odette destroys homes in Palawan

Houses with damaged roofs stand in a village on Thursday in Roxas, Palawan a week after Typhoon Odette barreled through the province. The typhoon made several landfalls in nine provinces from Mindanao to the Visayas, leaving widespread damage that could run into billions of pesos. OVP handout

Simbang Gabi amid the ruins of Odette

Roman Catholic parishioners use flash lights and candles as they attend dawn mass on a chapel at a village in General Luna town, Siargao island, on Thursday, days after super Typhoon Odette devastated the island. Even in the face of Covid-19 and the disaster, the nine-day dawn mass or Simbang Gabi is still observed by many people in this predominantly Catholic nation. Roel Catoto, AFP

Duterte distributes relief goods to typhoon Odette victims

President Duterte distributes relief packs to families affected by Typhoon Odette in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Thursday. Duterte apologized for delays in assistance for survivors of the typhoon, which left a trail of destruction in the central and southern Philippines. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

Traveling on Christmas Eve

Last minute travelers queue at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Parañaque on Tuesday, Christmas eve, to return home to their provinces. The volume of travelers have increased the past few days as Christmas nears with NAIA and airlines reminding passengers to bring all necessary requirements such as vaccination cards or negative RT-PCR tests for the unvaccinated and to follow health protocols as a precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Visiting Senso-ji amid COVID-19 pandemic

Visitors wearing protective face masks walk at Senso-ji temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The Tokyo government on Friday reported its first case of community transmission of the omicron variant making the capital the latest area to confirm the spread of the highly contagious strain. Issei Kato, Reuters

Fire hits residential area in Mandaluyong barangay on Christmas eve

A fireman takes a breather as fire razes homes made mostly of light materials in Pitong Gatang Street in Brgy. Old Zañiga, Mandaluyong on Chrismas eve, Friday. According to fire volunteers, they had difficulty putting out the fire that reached the 2nd alarm due to low water supply in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Last-minute shopping in Divisoria as Christmas nears

People crowd the shopping district of Divisoria for last-minute gift-shopping a few hours before Christmas on Friday, the same day health authorities recorded a small rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate. The Department of Health logged the positivity rate at 1.4 percent, up from Tuesday’s 1.1 percent while 310 new COVID-19 cases were added to the country’s tally. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  typhoon   Odette   disaster   damage   odetteph   typhoon   Odette   Typhoon Odette   disaster   Siargao   Christmas   Simbang Gabi   Duterte   Palawan   Christmas   Christmas Eve   NAIA   NAIA Terminal 2   travelers   travel   omicron   Tokyo   Japan   Senso-ji temple   fire   Christmas eve fire   Mandaluyong   Christmas shopping   Divisoria   crowd   physical distancing   shopping  