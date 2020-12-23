THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 23, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Freight lorries stranded as countries implement travel ban from UK Police cars patrol as freight lorries and goods vehicles queue on a closed section of the M20 motorway which leads to the Port of Dover, near Ashford in Kent, south east England on Tuesday, after a string of countries banned travel including accompanied freight arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain. Britain's critical south coast port at Dover said on December 20 it was closing to all accompanied freight and passengers due to the French border restrictions "until further notice." Justin Tallis, AFP

Restricted reunion Relatives touch each other's hand through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting COVID-19 at the San Raffaele center in Rome, Tuesday. Italians are easing into a holiday season full of restrictions, and are barred from traveling to other regions except for valid reasons like work or health. Travel beyond the city or town borders will be blocked, with some allowance for very limited personal visits in the same region starting Christmas eve. Cecilia Fabiano, LaPresse via AP

Increasing PNR trains' capacity The Philippine National Railways (PNR) officially unveils its newest train sets consisting of three (3) locomotive and fifteen (15) passenger coaches at the Manila Harbor Center in Manila, Wednesday, as part of the PNR Management re-fleeting strategy. The re-fleeting project will increase PNR’s capacity to carry up to 1,250 passengers per set per trip. ABS-CBN News

Prohibited firecrackers The local government of Bulacan displays prohibited firecrackers during an inspection in fireworks stalls in Bocaue, Bulacan on Wednesday. President Rodrigo Rodrigo reiterated his stand against firecrackers, mulling a total ban during his public address last December 21. Metro Manila mayors have earlier agreed to ban all kinds of fireworks in the region, according to NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Elephants spread COVID-19 awareness Mahouts dress elephants as Santa Claus to help distribute face masks to students, in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school in Ayutthaya, Thailand on Wednesday. Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood center outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry said Chalinee Thirasupa, Reuters

Trying to make it home before Christmas Passengers arrive and have their luggage checked at a nearly empty NAIA Terminal 1 on Wednesday, a day before Christmas Eve and the start of a temporary travel ban on travelers from the United Kingdom. President Rodrigo on Wednesday suspended flights from the United Kingdom to the country starting Dec 24 until Dec. 31 over fears of a new coronavirus strain. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News