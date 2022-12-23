THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 23, 2022

Winter storm Elliot hits Chicago A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk during a winter storm ahead of the Christmas holiday outside the Union Station, in Chicago on Thursday. More than 2,200 flights were canceled across the United States by Thursday afternoon as a massive winter storm named Elliot upended holiday travel plans with a triple threat of heavy snow, howling winds and bitter cold. Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP

2 killed, 400 homes damaged in Vina del Mar, Chile forest fire A forest fire affects the hills of Vina del Mar, where hundreds of houses are located, in the Valparaiso Region, Chile, on Friday. At least 2 people died and some 400 homes have been damaged or destroyed in a fire that broke out Thursday in the Chilean seaside resort of Vina del Mar, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency. Javier Torres, AFP

Caloocan-España section of NLEX-SLEX connector almost complete Photo shows the NLEX-SLEX Connector near the Caloocan Interchange, during a site inspection of Sen. Mark Villar and representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highway and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation on Friday. Section 1 of the 8-kilometer NLEX-SLEX connector linking C3-Caloocan to España is 92 percent complete, while construction of Section 2, linking España, Manila to PUP in Sta. Mesa is 25 percent done according to Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Aurora Borealis lights up Fairbanks The Northern Lights illuminate the sky over Fairbanks, Alaska on Wednesday. The Northern Lights are best seen in Alaska between August 21 and April 21. Khalid Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

Nasino visits baby River's tomb Previously detained activist Reina Mae Nasino (R) places a candle on the grave of her 3-month old daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday, a day after being released on bail. Nasino was separated from her newborn while in detention for alleged possession of firearms and a grenade at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, subsequently losing the child before being reunited. ABS-CBN News