THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 22, 2022

Ukraine President Zelensky meets with Biden, US Congress U.S. President Joe Biden (right) and first lady Jill Biden (left) welcome President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (center) to the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Zelensky met with President Biden on his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, and discussed continuing military aid. Zelensky also addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday evening. Drew Angerer, Getty Images via AFP

Pinoys line up to buy ham for Christmas Shoppers queue to buy cooked Chinese ham at a store in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday. Filipinos indulge on ham and other special dishes during Noche Buena gathering as a form of thanksgiving on Christmas Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mermaid Santa at Manila Ocean Park A diver in mermaid and Santa costume greet visitors at the Manila Ocean Park on Thursday. Manila Ocean Park is open from 10a.m. until 6 p.m daily, with the Mermaid Santa making its special appearance on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1 at 2p.m. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Trying out the wares in Divisoria Vendors sell inexpensive toys for last-minute shoppers at the Divisoria outdoor market in Manila on Thursday. Divisoria, known for inexpensive wares and bargains, is expecting a surge of shoppers as Christmas day nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Beating the Christmas travel rush Passengers try to catch a provincial bus at the Araneta City Bus Port in Quezon City on Thursday, a few days before Christmas. More commuters are expected to flock bus stations to spend time with family and loved ones as the Christmas weekend approaches. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News