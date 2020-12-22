THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 22, 2020

Clouds over magnificent Mt. Apo Orange saucer-like clouds cover the summit of Mt. Apo at sunrise around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, as observed from Digos City and other parts of Davao del Sur. These Altocumulus Standing Lenticularis clouds or lenticular clouds are formed when the flow of air is obstructed by land formations or artificial structures, creating whirls of air called eddies. Rhodie Mynn Jumilla for ABS-CBN News

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts People watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Sunday, in this photo provided by the National Park Service. The volcano shot steam and an ash cloud into the atmosphere which lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Janice Wei, National Park Service via AP

Mangrove planting in Baseco, Manila A river warrior from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) participates in the planting of 360 Gapas-gapas mangroves, an endangered type of bakawan, in Baseco compound on Tuesday. The mangrove-planting activity is part of the environment department’s habitat restoration initiative at the Manila Bay. ABS-CBN News

Australian diagnostics company produces COVID-19 home test unit Employees work on the production line of a COVID-19 coronavirus home test unit in this photo taken at the production facility of Australian digital diagnostics company Ellume in Brisbane on Tuesday. Ellume has been granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to produce the first rapid at-home test for COVID-19, which the company plans to roll out at three million units in January 2021. The over-the-counter kit will be available at $30 and is estimated to produce results in 20 minutes. Patrick Hamilton, AFP

Rushing home for Christmas Travelers catch the bus at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Tuesday, 3 days before Christmas. The Department of Health has been reminding the public to practice minimum health standards to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease during the holiday travel peak. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Still going whole hog A lechonero roasts lechon, a Noche Buena staple, at a roasting pit in Manila on Monday, a few days before Christmas. Health authorities have encouraged Filipinos to hold “virtual parties” for the Christmas season instead of attending physical gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Offering flowers for the Gregorios Members of the Philippine National Police place flowers as they visit the wake of Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony at the Gregorio residence in Paniqui, Tarlac on Tuesday. The two were shot last Sunday by Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca while off duty, garnering widespread condemnation and underscoring what critics say as the culture of impunity in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News