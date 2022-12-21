THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 21, 2022

Taking COVID-19 precaution at Xiamen flight Airline personnel wearing a protective suit assists a passenger with a child onboard a Xiamen Airlines flight prior to departure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila Tuesday. Chinese authorities have reported 5 more deaths as fever clinics or consulting rooms and hospital beds have been setup around the country as COVID-19 cases continue to spread, despite Beijing continuing to ease pandemic control measures. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Marcos leads groundbreaking for Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. leads the ground breaking and time capsule laying ceremony of the 11-hectare Palayan City Township Housing Project in Barangay Atate, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday. The project is part of the government's "Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program" which aims to address the country’s housing needs by building one million houses annually in the next 6 years. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Santa and a mermaid at Bangkok Ocean World Divers dressed in Santa Claus and mermaid costumes pose for pictures at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Christmas shows attract patrons with 4 days left before Christmas Day. Jack Taylor, AFP

Krayola PH, other groups hold 'Paskuhang Maralita' for Laperal compound residents Children and volunteers join games and activities during the “Paskuhang Maralita” at the Nuestra Señora de Gracia Parish in Makati City on Wednesday. The event, organized by Krayola PH and other organizations, aims to provide socio-economic aid for the residents of Laperal compound. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News