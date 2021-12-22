THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 22, 2021

VP Robredo visits Odette survivors in Bais City, Negros Oriental Vice President Leni Robredo visits Sitio Tampakan, Barangay Uno in Bais City, Negros Oriental to distribute relief goods on Tuesday. Residents of Bais City were emotional as they appealed for help, four days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this 2021. OVP Handout

The challenge to rebuild in Bohol A resident stands on what’s left of her house in Loboc town, Bohol province on Tuesday, days after super Typhoon Odette devastated the province. The province of Bohol reported 96 deaths as of December 21, after Typhoon Odette, which made 2 landfalls in the municipalities of Pres. Carlos Garcia and Bien Unido, Bohol, brought massive destruction in the province. Cheryl Baldicantos, AFP

Pag-asa Island sustains damage from Odette Philippine Coast Guard personnel walk towards a damaged structure on Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Island Group, West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, days after Typhoon Odette battered the area and other parts of the Philippines. Reports say the coast guard station on the island was washed out and that some of the civilian residents of the island were evacuated because of the country’s strongest storm this year. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters

Philippine Army readies aid for Odette-hit areas Members of the Philippine Army unload relief goods to be distributed to victims of Typhoon Odette in the calamity-hit areas of Mindanao and Visayas at the grandstand in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday. Malacañang on Wednesday clarified funds are "enough" for Typhoon Odette recovery efforts after President Rodrigo Duterte remarked recently that the COVID-19 pandemic has "depleted" the state coffers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News