MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Residents appeal for help after Odette’s onslaught in Bais City, Negros Oriental

Photos by the Office of the Vice President/ Handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents of Bais City appealed for help as Typhoon Odette left massive destruction days after it made its 8th landfall in La Libertad, Negros Oriental on December 17.

Thousands of residents were displaced after Typhoon Odette’s intense rain flooded different parts of the province, destroying houses particularly those located near the river.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council placed the number of affected people in Negros Oriental at nearly 10,000 from 82 Barangays, with 2,654 persons currently staying in designated evacuation centers in the province.

On December 21, Vice President Leni Robredo visited Sitio Tampakan, Barangay Uno in Bais City, one of the hardest hit communities in Negros Oriental to consult with residents regarding their current situation and distribute relief goods.

Here are select images of Typhoon Odette’s aftermath in Bais City.