THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 21, 2020

Moderna distributes COVID-19 vaccine around the US Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Sunday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices pushed for the prioritization of essential frontline workers as Moderna distributes the second approved COVID-19 vaccine in the US. Paul Sancya, AP/Pool

'Free political prisoners' Human rights advocates call for the release of the "Human Rights Day 7" and other political prisoners in a protest in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday. Six trade unionists and a journalist were arrested on separate venues last Dec. 10, Human Rights Day, allegedly for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Baguio's tourism workers receive aid Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat (center), assisted by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (left) and Representative Mark Go, leads the distribution of cash assistance to displaced tourism workers held at one of the city's famous tourist destinations, Wright Park, across Mansion House, on Monday. Some 15,000 industry workers most affected by the lockdown of the city because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive the aid. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Justice for the Gregorios Human rights advocates on Monday call for justice in a protest in Quezon City against the killing of mother-and-son Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio by Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca in Paniqui, Tarlac. The grizzly killing of the Gregorios by Nuezca on Sunday was caught in a now viral video, and the policeman has since been placed under the custody of the Paniqui police as he faces charges for two counts of murder, and dismissal from the service. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Provincial P2P buses resume operations Passengers bound for Batangas wait for a bus at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) as provincial buses with point-to-point routes resume operations on Monday. The LTFRB issued last Dec.16 Memorandum Circular 2020-082, allowing 269 provincial P2P public utility buses to resume operations to and from Batangas and Pampanga starting Dec. 21. ABS-CBN News