THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 20, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Christmas displays in Taiwan People enjoy the Christmas lights decorations in New Taipei city, Taiwan, on Monday. Although Christmas is not an official holiday in Taiwan, many young Taiwanese celebrate it by having Christmas dinners or presenting gifts to friends and loved ones. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Early holiday travelers flock to provincial bus stations Travelers arrive at a bus terminal on Buendia Avenue in Pasay City to get a ride on provincial buses on Tuesday. Despite several working days left, thousands are already leaving for the provinces to avoid the holiday rush as Christmas day draws near. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Feels a lot like Christmas in Japan Shoppers walk out of a department store as Christmas decorations are displayed in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan's central bank tweaked its longstanding monetary easing program on Tuesday, in a surprise move that saw the yen strengthen quickly against the US dollar as the greenback fell from a daily high of 137 yen to 133 yen within minutes of the decision while Tokyo stock markets fell. Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Shanghai opens community-based fever clinics to meet treatment, medication demand A man takes a coronavirus PCR test in a street booth set to be changed to fever clinics in upcoming days, in Shanghai, China on Tuesday. Shanghai city opened 2,594 community-based fever clinics due to the rising demand for treatment and medication, the Shanghai Health Commission announced on December 19. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE