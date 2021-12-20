THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 20, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Odette leaves death, destruction in Bohol Residents try to salvage belongings from destroyed homes along the coast in Ubay, Bohol province, on December 17, 2021, a day after super Typhoon Odette devastated the town. The provincial government of Bohol reported at least 72 deaths based on partial reports submitted by 42 out of 48 LGUs in the province on December 19. Dave Responte, AFP

SOS from typhoon-hit Siargao Motorists drive past an “S.O.S” signage painted on a road, as residents appeal for help, in General Luna town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Sunday, days after Super Typhoon Odette devastated the island. Residents continue to appeal for food, water and other supplies as resources are getting scarce in typhoon-hit areas in Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan. Roel Catoto, AFP

Typhoon Odette damages road in Palawan Residents cross a damaged bridge in Puerto Princesa on Sunday. The heavy rains brought by typhoon Odette caused landslides and damaged roads, forcing residents to take a hike for hours from Puerto Princesa to northern municipalities of the province like Roxas, where the typhoon made its 9th landfall on December 17. Courtesy of John Mark Buñag

Duterte visits Cebu and Bohol President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with survivors of Typhoon Odette as he distributes relief goods in Argao, Cebu on Sunday. Duterte, who earlier said that funds have been used up for the government’s COVID-19 response, pledged to raise and release 2 billion pesos for the relief and recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

Rising up amid the ruins after Odette A resident works on a damaged house in Dinagat Islands in this photo released by the Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo. Robredo on Monday called for immediate aid for the people of Dinagat islands as food supplies have run out while power, water, and communication lines remain down after her visit in the severely hit province on Sunday. OVP handout

Rights groups urge court to drop perjury case Human rights advocates protest outside the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Monday, as NTF-ELCAC Vice-Chairperson Hermogenes Esperon Jr. takes the witness stand for the perjury case he filed against Karapatan, Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and Gabriela. The groups call the complaint as a form of harassment and urged the judiciary to drop the charges. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News