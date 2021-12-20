MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: "Gutom na po" – Surigao City survivors call for relief in Odette aftermath

Greenpeace/ Handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Thousands of residents in Surigao City appeal for help as food, water, and shelter are in scarce supply following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Joining calls for immediate relief and recovery, Greenpeace renewed its calls for climate justice and the declaration of a national climate emergency.

"As we seek immediate recovery for our fellow citizens in the aftermath of Odette, we demand that our institutions see this as another wake-up call – and this time, they have to take it seriously," said Greenpeace Southeast Asia-Philippines Executive Director Yeb Saño.

"These typhoons will get worse, more unpredictable, and more destructive should they remain merely reactionary to the climate crisis."

A resident sits next to a "help" sign in Surigao City in this photo taken on Sunday, a few days after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in the province on December 16, 2021. Angeli Cantillana/Greenpeace Residents go through their day after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in Surigao City in this photo taken on December 19, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace Residents go through their day after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in Surigao City in this photo taken on December 19, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace Residents go through their day after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in Surigao City in this photo taken on December 19, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace Residents go through their day after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in Surigao City in this photo taken on December 19, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace Residents go through their day after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in Surigao City in this photo taken on December 19, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace Residents go through their day after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in Surigao City in this photo taken on December 19, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace Residents go through their day after Typhoon Odette caused massive destruction in Surigao City in this photo taken on December 19, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace

Read More: Greenpeace Surigao OdettePh