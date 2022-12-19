THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 19, 2022

Argentina's Messi and company take the World Cup Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (center) celebrates with teammates after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Argentina edged France on penalties, 4-2, after a tightly fought match that ended 3-all in extra time. Friedemann Vogel, EPA-EFE

Argentina celebrates World Cup win Argentina supporters celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday. Argentina defeated France, 4-2, in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw to win the World Cup for the third time. Enrique Garcia Medina, EPA-EFE

DOJ releases additional 328 PDLs Persons Deprived of Liberty leave New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City after attending a formal ceremony for the release of inmates on Monday. The Justice department processed the release of 328 inmates with more than half completing their maximum sentence with Good Conduct Time Allowance, those under parole and 8 acquittal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Thai naval vessel sinks; 31 sailors missing This handout photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 and released on Dec. 19 by the Royal Thai Navy shows the HTMS Sukhotha warship on its side before sinking in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuab Kiri Khan province. At least 31 navy personnel were missing at sea after the vessel floundered in the Gulf of Thailand, a spokesperson said Monday. Royal Thai Navy, AFP/handout

Marcos attends AFP anniversary President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (right) leads the 87th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. In his speech, Marcos lauded the AFP citing its role in the "significant decline" of the communist insurgency in the country. Also in photo is AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (2nd to the right). Rey S. Baniquet, PNA

Activists honor Jose Maria Sison with a march Students and activists march inside the University of the Philippines to pay tribute to Jose Maria Sison on Monday. Sison, the founder and longtime chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, died last Friday while in exile in Utrecht in the Netherlands. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News