THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 19, 2022

Argentina's Messi and company take the World Cup
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (center) celebrates with teammates after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Argentina edged France on penalties, 4-2, after a tightly fought match that ended 3-all in extra time. Friedemann Vogel, EPA-EFE
Argentina celebrates World Cup win
Argentina supporters celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday. Argentina defeated France, 4-2, in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw to win the World Cup for the third time. Enrique Garcia Medina, EPA-EFE
DOJ releases additional 328 PDLs
Persons Deprived of Liberty leave New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City after attending a formal ceremony for the release of inmates on Monday. The Justice department processed the release of 328 inmates with more than half completing their maximum sentence with Good Conduct Time Allowance, those under parole and 8 acquittal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Thai naval vessel sinks; 31 sailors missing
This handout photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 and released on Dec. 19 by the Royal Thai Navy shows the HTMS Sukhotha warship on its side before sinking in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuab Kiri Khan province. At least 31 navy personnel were missing at sea after the vessel floundered in the Gulf of Thailand, a spokesperson said Monday. Royal Thai Navy, AFP/handout
Marcos attends AFP anniversary
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (right) leads the 87th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. In his speech, Marcos lauded the AFP citing its role in the "significant decline" of the communist insurgency in the country. Also in photo is AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (2nd to the right). Rey S. Baniquet, PNA
Activists honor Jose Maria Sison with a march
Students and activists march inside the University of the Philippines to pay tribute to Jose Maria Sison on Monday. Sison, the founder and longtime chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, died last Friday while in exile in Utrecht in the Netherlands. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Blue Eagles bring UAAP basketball crown back to Loyola
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the University of the Philippines Maroons in the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Monday. Ateneo edged UP, 75-68, taking home the championship on Game 3 after losing the first game of the series. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News