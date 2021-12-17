Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 17, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2021 01:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Typhoon Odette aftermath in Cebu People clear debris from their homes in Mabolo-Kasambagan area in Cebu on Friday after their roofs were blown away at the height of Typhoon Odette. More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year pummeled the southern and central regions of the country, packing maximum winds of 195 kilometers an hour. Courtesy of Henryl Moreño Odette topples trees, electric posts in Iloilo City Village officials aid motorists in passing underneath an electric post toppled by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on December 17, 2021. At least one person has been reported killed while thousands have been dislocated because of fallen trees and electric posts in the city. Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News Odette leaves destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar Residents walk past their destroyed homes in Hernani town, Eastern Samar province on Friday, a day after Super Typhoon Odette pummeled the southern and central regions of the Philippines. Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year and has so far left a path of destruction in six provinces. Alren Beronio, AFP Packing relief goods for Odette-hit communities Members of the Philippine Coast Guard help repack relief goods inside the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Resource Operations Center warehouse in Pasay City on Friday. The DSWD said they have P900 million worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods ready to be distributed as aid to victims of Typhoon Odette. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Typhoon Odette leaves behind destruction in Siargao A general view of Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte onFriday shows the damage left by Typhoon Odette after it made landfall over the island. Odette, internationally named Rai, was a super typhoon when it hit Siargao Island Thursday, according to the US military weather agency Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters Robredo brings aid to Bohol hours after Typhoon Odette wrath Vice President Leni Robredo talks to members of the Philippine National Police doing clearing operations after she visited an evacuation center in Tagbilaran, Bohol to bring aid to Typhoon Odette-affected families on Friday. Robredo said she and her team also wanted to visit an evacuation center in Loay but was unable to do so because of the heavy flooding in many areas in the north and east of Bohol. Aica Dioquino, OVP handout Read More: Odette Cebu disaster aftermath Odette PH Typhoon Odette relief goods PGC Philippine Coast Guard DSWD relief aid Leni Robredo OVP typhoon weather Odette aftermath Bohol PNP Siargao /video/business/12/18/21/psei-shows-resilience-amid-asia-low-session/video/news/12/18/21/ph-yet-to-confirm-omicron-transmission-from-2-infected-patients/video/news/12/18/21/millions-of-filipinos-without-electricity-after-odette-onslaught/video/news/12/18/21/residents-citizen-journos-share-pictures-videos-of-odette-aftermath/video/news/12/18/21/typhoon-odette-kills-at-least-12-in-ph-onslaught