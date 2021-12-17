THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 17, 2021

Typhoon Odette aftermath in Cebu People clear debris from their homes in Mabolo-Kasambagan area in Cebu on Friday after their roofs were blown away at the height of Typhoon Odette. More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year pummeled the southern and central regions of the country, packing maximum winds of 195 kilometers an hour. Courtesy of Henryl Moreño

Odette topples trees, electric posts in Iloilo City Village officials aid motorists in passing underneath an electric post toppled by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on December 17, 2021. At least one person has been reported killed while thousands have been dislocated because of fallen trees and electric posts in the city. Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Odette leaves destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar Residents walk past their destroyed homes in Hernani town, Eastern Samar province on Friday, a day after Super Typhoon Odette pummeled the southern and central regions of the Philippines. Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year and has so far left a path of destruction in six provinces. Alren Beronio, AFP

Packing relief goods for Odette-hit communities Members of the Philippine Coast Guard help repack relief goods inside the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Resource Operations Center warehouse in Pasay City on Friday. The DSWD said they have P900 million worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods ready to be distributed as aid to victims of Typhoon Odette. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Odette leaves behind destruction in Siargao A general view of Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte onFriday shows the damage left by Typhoon Odette after it made landfall over the island. Odette, internationally named Rai, was a super typhoon when it hit Siargao Island Thursday, according to the US military weather agency Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters