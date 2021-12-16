THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 16, 2021

People attend Simbang Gabi in Kawit People attend the start of the traditional nine-day Simbang Gabi or Dawn Mass devotional at the brightly decorated St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Kawit, Cavite on Thursday. More Catholics nationwide were able to celebrate the traditional mass after restrictions were relaxed despite the Covid-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

'Superheroes' perform for patients in Italy hospital Acrobatic performers dressed as popular superheroes greet children hospitalized in the pediatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, December 15, 2021. Italy mandated new travel restrictions for arrivals from other countries, including the countries in the European Union, as Covid-19 cases surged anew with over 20,000 cases a day this week. Flavio Lo Scalzo, Reuters

'AquaSanta' holds show at Manila oceanarium A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume stages a show for visitors at the Manila Ocean Park oceanarium on Thursday. Dubbed 'AquaSanta,' the character will have several appearances at the oceanarium from December 18, 19, 25 and 26. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Odette makes landfall Rescue team from the Philippine Army 1501st Community Defense Center help evacuate affected residents of Bgy. Libertad in Butuan City on Thursday as Typhoon Odette looms. Odette is expected to cross the Visayas-Mindanao area packing winds at 185 kilometers per hour near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph. 1501st CDC/PA handout

PAGASA shows doppler radar images of Odette PH Senior weather specialist Chris Perez shows a doppler radar image animation of Typhoon Odette at the PAGASA weather center on Thursday. The country’s 15th storm this year made its first landfall over Siargao in Surigao del Norte, hitting land at 1:30pm. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Typhoon Odette inundates parts of PH Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue residents from floods caused by Typhoon Odette in Cagayan De Oro City on Thursday. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (NDRRMC), more than 98,000 residents have been evacuated from different regions in the country as a preemptive measure as the typhoon registered maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 240 kph, according to PAGASA. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters

Taking photos with Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno People take photos of Manila mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during his visit to the CMA Market in Antipolo City on Thursday. Domagoso said if he wins the presidency, he would invest in technology to strengthen the country’s disaster preparedness and response as Typhoon Odette batters parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News