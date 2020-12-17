THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 17, 2020

New York braces for a snowstorm A person wearing an Elmo costume stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City, on Wednesday as Storm Gail hits the East coast. The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Chang’e-5 back with samples after lunar probe Researchers work around Chang'e-5 lunar return capsule carrying moon samples next to a Chinese national flag, after it landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Thursday. The return capsule, which was part of the lunar probe launched from the Wenchang Space Center on China's southern Hainan Island on November 25, touched down in the Siziwang in Inner Mongolia, in the early hours of Thursday, local time, according to state-run news agency Xinhua, citing the China National Space Administration. China Daily via Reuters

Christmas homecoming Repatriated overseas Filipino workers who completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City for their scheduled flights to their respective provinces on Thursday, a day before International Migrants Day. Over 300,000 overseas workers have been repatriated, so far, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. ABS-CBN News

Caring for Christmas Eve flowers Floriculturist Agustin Perez Aguilar carries potted poinsettias in the Xochimilco borough of Mexico City on Wednesday. Despite being a universal Christmas icon, few people are aware the Christmas Eve flower, commonly known as the poinsettia, is native to Mexico. Marco Ugarte, AP

Bringing Christmas cheer amid the pandemic People pose for photos beside Christmas decorations at a mall in Mandaluyong on Wednesday. Shopping malls, which close as late as midnight during Christmas season, will not be open as late due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine measures enacted as the country continues to tackle the effects of the pandemic with more than a thousand new cases reported Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News