THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 16, 2020

First Simbang Gabi Mass in Tondo amid COVID-19 pandemic Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on Wednesday. The Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines that allows churches to adjust Mass schedules and celebration of Masses in open areas to accommodate more churchgoers to attend the nine-day novena as part of the annual Christmas tradition. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

QC parish celebrates community Simbang Gabi Masses Claretian Parish Priest Educ Apungan leads the first Simbang Gabi Mass at the Forestry Community, Barangay Central District in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish held Simbang Gabi Masses in different communities within the parish to complement the Mass celebrated in the parish church given the 30 percent capacity imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force guideline in religious gatherings. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

France eases lockdown, imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases remain high French police officers stop a person for a control on the Trocadero, near the Eiffel Tower, as they enforce a curfew, in Paris, France, Tuesday. France lifted a lockdown imposed last Oct. 30, but started a new curfew from 8PM-6AM local time, as coronavirus infection remains high. Francois Mori, AP

A factory for search warrants? A police officer speaks with protesters as they picket outside the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Wednesday, calling out the alleged connivance of executive judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and PNP Chief Debold Sinas in issuing several search warrants that lead to the arrests of several activists. The group denounced the arrests of 6 unionists and a journalist on separate venues on Human Rights Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Paco fire kills 1, displaces 100 families Firefighters douse a blaze that gutted a residential area in Paco, Manila early Wednesday morning. The fire, which reached the 4th alarm, displaced around 100 families and killed a 54-year-old woman who was trapped inside her house. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Keeping Santa safe inside a bubble Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil on Tuesday. Mass vaccination for COVID-19 will not start until March 2021, according to one of the country’s health official. Brazil, which comes second to USA with 181,835 COVID-19 deaths out of 6,927,145 confirmed cases, recorded 25,193 news cases and 433 new deaths on Tuesday according to its health ministry. Adriano Machado, Reuters

Pope Francis holds weekly general audience Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on Wednesday. During the general audience, Pope Francis focused on “intercessory prayer” which is a prayer that asks on behalf of another and those accustomed to praying “never turn their backs on the world.” Handout, Vatican media via Reuters