THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 16, 2020

First Simbang Gabi Mass in Tondo amid COVID-19 pandemic
Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on Wednesday. The Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines that allows churches to adjust Mass schedules and celebration of Masses in open areas to accommodate more churchgoers to attend the nine-day novena as part of the annual Christmas tradition. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
QC parish celebrates community Simbang Gabi Masses
Claretian Parish Priest Educ Apungan leads the first Simbang Gabi Mass at the Forestry Community, Barangay Central District in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish held Simbang Gabi Masses in different communities within the parish to complement the Mass celebrated in the parish church given the 30 percent capacity imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force guideline in religious gatherings. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
France eases lockdown, imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases remain high
French police officers stop a person for a control on the Trocadero, near the Eiffel Tower, as they enforce a curfew, in Paris, France, Tuesday. France lifted a lockdown imposed last Oct. 30, but started a new curfew from 8PM-6AM local time, as coronavirus infection remains high. Francois Mori, AP
A factory for search warrants?
A police officer speaks with protesters as they picket outside the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Wednesday, calling out the alleged connivance of executive judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and PNP Chief Debold Sinas in issuing several search warrants that lead to the arrests of several activists. The group denounced the arrests of 6 unionists and a journalist on separate venues on Human Rights Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Paco fire kills 1, displaces 100 families
Firefighters douse a blaze that gutted a residential area in Paco, Manila early Wednesday morning. The fire, which reached the 4th alarm, displaced around 100 families and killed a 54-year-old woman who was trapped inside her house. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Keeping Santa safe inside a bubble
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble, greets a child in a shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil on Tuesday. Mass vaccination for COVID-19 will not start until March 2021, according to one of the country’s health official. Brazil, which comes second to USA with 181,835 COVID-19 deaths out of 6,927,145 confirmed cases, recorded 25,193 news cases and 433 new deaths on Tuesday according to its health ministry. Adriano Machado, Reuters
Pope Francis holds weekly general audience
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on Wednesday. During the general audience, Pope Francis focused on “intercessory prayer” which is a prayer that asks on behalf of another and those accustomed to praying “never turn their backs on the world.” Handout, Vatican media via Reuters
Looking through the glass
A child peeks through a popcorn stand while people can be seen in the background at a park in Baseco compound in Manila on Wednesday, a few days before Christmas. The Department of Health warned Wednesday that COVID-19 cases in the capital region could reach as high as 4,000 a day if pandemic protocols such as physical distancing and mask wearing are not followed. Lisa Marie David, Reuters