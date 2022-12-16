THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 16, 2022

Simbang Gabi with less Covid restrictions Churchgoers attend the traditional dawn mass, or Simbang Gabi, at the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Friday. People came en masse for the first time after almost two years for the start of the nine-day dawn masses before Christmas, as health restrictions have been relaxed to the minimum Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Christmas traditions are back! People buy bibingka and puto bumbong after attending the dawn mass at the San Felipe Neri Parish church in Mandaluyong on the first day of the traditional Simbang Gabi on Friday. Many churchgoers were excited about the resumption of traditional Christmas practices after almost two years of pandemic restrictions. ABS-CBN News

Unrest turns bloody in Peru A person shouts slogans while holding a sign against President Dina Boluarte, as members of the Police stand near by during a demonstration outside the Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. At least six protesters have died in the first 20 hours after the state of emergency was declared, and 14 deaths since December 11 after the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of the Congress, and the convocation of a constituent. The Peruvian government ordered a night curfew in 15 provinces located in 8 of 24 departments, after another violent day. Aldair Mejia, EPA-EFE

Kyiv residents seek shelter amid air raid alert People take shelter in a subway station during an air raid alert in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. A wave of Russian missile attacks on December 16 targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

Christmas tree in Doha A woman sits on the stairs as a Christmas tree stands behind her outside the Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Rosary on the outskirts of Doha, Qatar on Friday. The church is located, along with churches of other Christian denominations, at the Religious Complex in Abu Hamour and the Sunday Mass is held on the weekend days of the conservative Muslim country. The church was consecrated and dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary in March 2009. Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE