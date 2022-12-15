THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 15, 2022

World Cup: France in, Morocco out of finals France's forward Kylian Mbappe comforts Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Wednesday. The two are teammates at the French football club, Paris Saint-Germain, and are good friends. Karim Jaafar, AFP

Inflation in Indonesia Customers shop for vegetables at a traditional market in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Thursday. Indonesia's inflation rate is expected to reach a range of 5.34 to 5.5 percent at the end of the year, according to the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. Dedi Sinuhaji, EPA-EFE

Chinese bank's environmental policy scored Climate campaigners hold a protest in Makati City Thursday against the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) continued support for gas projects. The groups urged the Chinese government, the bank's largest shareholder and bearer of the AIIB presidency, to reconsider the bank's new environmental policy which contains false solutions to the climate crisis, and instead focus on renewable energy. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Heavy snow forecast for South Korea A worker clears snow at the Gyegbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) is forecasting heavy snow to hit the capital and central regions with the temperature in Seoul reaching minus 7.7 degrees Celsius. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Students say no to mandatory NCTSP Student protesters hold a marching protest denouncing the National Citizens Service Training Program (NCSTP) or House Bill 6486 in front of UST in Manila on Thursday. The bill which was recently approved on second reading requires tertiary education students to undergo the NCSTP, while the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) will be optional. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Still making lanterns as Christmas nears Parol makers work on colorful lanterns in Plaza Quezon, Las Pinas City on Thursday as Christmas nears. The colorful decor, ubiquitous during this time of the year, are being sold at a steady pace days before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News