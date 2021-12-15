THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 15, 2021

Severe tropical storm Odette slightly intensifies, moves west northwestward Severe tropical storm Odette traverses over the Philippine area of responsibility as it moves west northwestward at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center in this image by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. The center of Odette, which is estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas on December 16 afternoon or evening according to PAGASA. Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMBB

US National Weather Service warns of flash flooding in Southern California A car balances against a bridge trestle after entering the rising Los Angeles River as a major storm hits California with rain and snow flooding the streets, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Tuesday. The US National Weather Service warned of flash flooding risk over Southern California due to a strong atmospheric river forecast to bring heavy rainfall in the region. David Swanson, Reuters

Stephen Curry breaks NBA record on 3-point shooting Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time NBA champion made history after making his 2,974th 3-point shot in the first quarter, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

Urban poor hold symbolic 'Panunuluyan' Members of the Urban Poor Associates carry pink lanterns during a procession along E. Rodriguez Avenue going to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao as part of the group’s annual Panunuluyan on Wednesday. The group expressed support to presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo during the symbolic reenactment of the Holy Family’s journey to Bethlehem, which aims to call attention on the needs and concerns of urban poor communities in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

1 dead in Cessna plane crash in Pangasinan Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection check a site where a Cessna 152 aircraft with body number RP-C8202 of Fly Fast Aviation Academy crash landed in Sual, Alaminos, Pangasinan on Wednesday morning. The pilot-in-command was reported killed, while the student pilot was brought to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of BFP-Alaminos City

Bayanihan Bakunahan returns for 2nd round of mass COVID-19 vaccinations A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a cinema turned into a temporary vaccination site in San Juan City on Wednesday during the first day of the government’s second round of Bayanihan Bakunahan. The government has deferred the mass vaccination program in 11 regions to Dec. 20 to 22 due to Typhoon Odette. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters