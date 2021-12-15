Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 15, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2021 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Severe tropical storm Odette slightly intensifies, moves west northwestward Severe tropical storm Odette traverses over the Philippine area of responsibility as it moves west northwestward at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center in this image by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. The center of Odette, which is estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas on December 16 afternoon or evening according to PAGASA. Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMBB US National Weather Service warns of flash flooding in Southern California A car balances against a bridge trestle after entering the rising Los Angeles River as a major storm hits California with rain and snow flooding the streets, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Tuesday. The US National Weather Service warned of flash flooding risk over Southern California due to a strong atmospheric river forecast to bring heavy rainfall in the region. David Swanson, Reuters Stephen Curry breaks NBA record on 3-point shooting Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time NBA champion made history after making his 2,974th 3-point shot in the first quarter, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP Urban poor hold symbolic 'Panunuluyan' Members of the Urban Poor Associates carry pink lanterns during a procession along E. Rodriguez Avenue going to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao as part of the group’s annual Panunuluyan on Wednesday. The group expressed support to presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo during the symbolic reenactment of the Holy Family’s journey to Bethlehem, which aims to call attention on the needs and concerns of urban poor communities in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 1 dead in Cessna plane crash in Pangasinan Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection check a site where a Cessna 152 aircraft with body number RP-C8202 of Fly Fast Aviation Academy crash landed in Sual, Alaminos, Pangasinan on Wednesday morning. The pilot-in-command was reported killed, while the student pilot was brought to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of BFP-Alaminos City Bayanihan Bakunahan returns for 2nd round of mass COVID-19 vaccinations A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a cinema turned into a temporary vaccination site in San Juan City on Wednesday during the first day of the government’s second round of Bayanihan Bakunahan. The government has deferred the mass vaccination program in 11 regions to Dec. 20 to 22 due to Typhoon Odette. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Waiting for customers as Christmas nears A child and her mother (not pictured) wait for customers to buy toy balloons while other vendors crowd the Roxas Boulevard service road near the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Tuesday as Christmas nears. People continue to flock to public places and market stalls for last-minute gift shopping with Christmas only days away. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Severe Tropical Storm Odette PAR CARAGA Eastern Visayas PAGASA Himawari-8 Southern California Los Angeles River National Weather Service atmospheric river Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors NBA history 3-point shot 2974th 3-point shot Panunuluyan 2021 Urban Poor Associates Immaculate Conception Cathedral Cubao procession Cessna 152 aircraft plane crash Saul Alaminos Pangasinan Cessna plane accident coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Bayanihan Bakunahan Bayanihan Bakunahan 2nd round Odette PH Christmas vendors Christmas shopping Baclaran Church toy balloons /video/news/12/16/21/pari-hinimok-ang-mga-katoliko-na-iboto-si-robredo/spotlight/12/16/21/next-president-will-have-very-big-say-on-ph-cooperation-with-icc-diokno/entertainment/12/16/21/probinsyano-aurora-recalls-old-romance-with-oscar/overseas/12/16/21/uk-reports-record-daily-covid-cases-amid-omicron-spread/entertainment/12/16/21/star-cinema-drops-love-at-first-stream-full-trailer