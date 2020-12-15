THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 15, 2020

Chile, Argentina witness total solar eclipse The total solar eclipse as seen from Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen province, Argentina on Tuesday. Thousands of skywatchers went out, despite restrictions, to witness the total eclipse as Chile and Argentina plunged into darkness for minutes. Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

US administers initial COVID-19 shots Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital, in Hartford, Connecticut on Monday. Around 145 sites have received the first COVID-19 vaccines delivered by Pfizer as the US government aims to initially distribute 2.9 millions vaccines around the country. Jessica Hill, AP

A furry Christmas in Seoul An employee dressed in a Santa Claus costume plays with cats at the Catgarden, which opened in 2016 to take in rescued cats due to failed adoption, in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs recorded a 3.7 percent increase in abandoned pets in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters

Cleaning Manila's main highway Street cleaners from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wipe the railings along the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA)- Kamuning flyover in Quezon City on Tuesday. The recent Social Weather Station survey showed that only 16 percent of Filipino families consider themselves not poor, while 48 percent rated themselves poor and 36 percent as borderline poor. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

DOH inspects LRT-1 health protocols implementation Health Secretary Fransisco Duque III, along with Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Light Rail Manila Corporation President & CEO Juan Alfonso, inspect physical distancing and other minimum health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19, at the LRT-1 Taft Station on Tuesday. The Department of Health recorded 1,135 new infections on Tuesday, the 16th day that additional cases are fewer than 2,000, while the number of recoveries rose to 418,867. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Putting the finishing touches Volunteer artist Ferdie Espeleta puts the finishing touches on a Nativity Scene or Belen at the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Piñas City in time for Simbang Gabi on Tuesday. Churches in the country are set to begin the devotional nine-day series of Masses beginning Tuesday night for the anticipated Mass or Wednesday early morning for the dawn Mass. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Christmas lanterns a-twinkiling A child looks at Christmas lanterns being sold in Las Piñas on Tuesday, a few days before Christmas. Vendors acknowledged that most of them did not make new lanterns this year, selling only the ones made from the previous year due to the low demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS0CBN News

Simbang Gabi staple People buy puto bumbong and bibingka after attending the first anticipated Simbang Gabi Mass on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao, Quezon City. The dawn masses will be conducted with basic protocols in place and only at 30 percent capacity inside churches and other places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News