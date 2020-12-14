THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 14, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

New York cops neutralize gunman at Cathedral Church of St. John Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, on Sunday. The unidentified gunman, who appeared 15 minutes after an outdoor choir performance at the steps of the landmark cathedral, was gunned down by police officers after refusing to let go of his pistols. Jeenah Moon, Reuters

MMDA implements total truck ban in EDSA Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel flag down container trucks making their way to the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) in Pasay area on Monday. MMDA implemented the total truck ban along EDSA 24/7 starting December 14 to address heavy traffic in Metro Manila during the Holiday season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Geminids light up the sky A shooting star can be seen during the Geminid meteor stream in the starry sky above the Kochelsee and the summit of the Herzogstand in Germany early Monday. The Geminids are seen each year in December as the Earth passes through the dust trail of asteroid 3200 Phanteon. Matthias Balk, DPA/AP

Groups urge release of 'Human Rights Day 7' Family members of activists nabbed in separate operations last Dec. 10 are joined by human rights defenders in denouncing the arrests and red-tagging of the so-called "Human Rights Day 7" during a press conference at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday. The apprehension of a journalist and trade unionists, allegedly for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, happened on Human Rights Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Santa’s treat to motorists Pasay City Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas, donning a Santa Claus costume, directs the traffic at the corner of EDSA extension and Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday. The number coding scheme remains suspended since Metro Manila was placed under community quarantine, while the truck ban was enforced again in the capital starting December 14, according to MMDA. ABS-CBN News