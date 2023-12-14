MULTIMEDIA

Another transport strike as consolidation deadline nears

Photos and text by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Protesting jeepney drivers gather for lunch. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A group of drivers digs through plastic bags of rice; this will be their lunch for the day. With a piece of hardboiled egg as their viand, the men are hunched inside a public utility jeepney, one of the many other public utility vehicles parked near the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) headquarters in Quezon City. The group of drivers are protesting the impending deadline for franchise consolidation on December 31, as part of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Act.

The drivers and operators are protesting against the upcoming deadline for franchise consolidation in front of the LTFRB HQ. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'Hanggang dito na lang ang pagkain namin,' said one of the drivers, emphasizing the threat of the looming phase-out of public utility vehicles around the country.

'Malamang magiging magsasaka na lang kami (We might as well become farmers),' they declare as they bite into a piece of hardboiled egg, followed by a palmful of rice.

They are just a few of the 250,000 jeepneys providing rides to the public on major routes throughout the entire country. These drivers are confronted with the daunting task of replacing jeepney units that are at least 15 years old with eco-friendly models and forming cooperatives to sustain their work.

The drivers, who are mostly non-franchise holders, lament the high fees required for franchise consolidation. The high investment costs would be difficult or near impossible for them to finance.

The group heads to the LTFRB HQ from UP Diliman. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of drivers participated in another round of transport strike on December 14, as they appeal for the government to forego of its decision to mandate drivers to join “one route-one franchise’ scheme under the modernization. The plan, they fear, will render them without livelihoods.

However, President Bongbong Marcos Jr.'s recent pronouncement emphasized that 'franchise consolidation' is 'non-negotiable.' Therefore, he does not foresee any problem with the December 31 deadline.

The protesters say the fees for franchise consolidation are too high and would be near impossible to recoup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

This deadline will affect thousands of drivers and their livelihoods, according to the transport group PISTON, which cites government figures showing that the majority of public utility jeeps and UV Express vans will not be able to ply routes after December 31.

Many drivers believe that this decision will disenfranchise most small-time public utility drivers and burden thousands of people relying on this as a way of earning money

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News