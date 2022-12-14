THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 14, 2022

Here are the day's top stories in photos.
Moms try P500 'Noche Buena' challenge
Members of labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno hold a ‘Noche Buena’ challenge at Nepa-Q Mart in Quezon City on Wednesday, in response to the recently released P500 Noche Buena list by the Department of Trade and Industry. Mothers who participated in the challenge said they spent more than P500 to complete the items on DTI’s suggested Noche Buena package. The mothers raised concern on the government's alleged inaction to address rising prices of commodities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Coco Martin, 'Batang Quiapo' cast pay tribute to FPJ
Coco Martin, together with fellow "Batang Quaipo" cast members, visit the grave of Fernando Poe Jr. inside the Manila North Cemetery to commemorate the late actor’s 18th death anniversary, Wednesday. FPJ, known as "The King of Philippine Movies,” died at the age of 65 on December 14, 2004 after suffering from cerebral thrombosis. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Argentina beats Croatia, enters 2022 World Cup finals
Lionel Messi (right) of Argentina in action against Andrej Kramaric (left) of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday. Argentina heads to the World Cup finals after scoring a 3-0 win against Croatia. Georgi Licovski, EPA-EFE
Shopping for Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade
People visit stalls selling various Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Wednesday. Shoppers looking for bargain-priced home decor and craft supplies frequent the area particularly during Christmas season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
US President Joe Biden (center) signs the Respect for Marriage Act beside US Vice President Kamala Harris (right), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (left), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2nd left), Democratic Sentator of Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin (3rd left), Democratic Representative of New York Jerry Nadler (4th right), Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, lawmakers, members of the Biden administration and supporters during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday. The Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage and interracial marriage. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE
Santa diver in Tokyo aquarium show
Haruka Inoue, a diver in Santa Claus costume, practices her performance in costume in preparation for the upcoming Christmas special feeding at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. The aquarium gave no detail on the scheduled time for the feeding event on December 23-25 to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infections. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE