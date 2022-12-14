THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 14, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Moms try P500 'Noche Buena' challenge Members of labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno hold a ‘Noche Buena’ challenge at Nepa-Q Mart in Quezon City on Wednesday, in response to the recently released P500 Noche Buena list by the Department of Trade and Industry. Mothers who participated in the challenge said they spent more than P500 to complete the items on DTI’s suggested Noche Buena package. The mothers raised concern on the government's alleged inaction to address rising prices of commodities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Coco Martin, 'Batang Quiapo' cast pay tribute to FPJ Coco Martin, together with fellow "Batang Quaipo" cast members, visit the grave of Fernando Poe Jr. inside the Manila North Cemetery to commemorate the late actor’s 18th death anniversary, Wednesday. FPJ, known as "The King of Philippine Movies,” died at the age of 65 on December 14, 2004 after suffering from cerebral thrombosis. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Argentina beats Croatia, enters 2022 World Cup finals Lionel Messi (right) of Argentina in action against Andrej Kramaric (left) of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday. Argentina heads to the World Cup finals after scoring a 3-0 win against Croatia. Georgi Licovski, EPA-EFE

Shopping for Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade People visit stalls selling various Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Wednesday. Shoppers looking for bargain-priced home decor and craft supplies frequent the area particularly during Christmas season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act US President Joe Biden (center) signs the Respect for Marriage Act beside US Vice President Kamala Harris (right), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (left), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2nd left), Democratic Sentator of Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin (3rd left), Democratic Representative of New York Jerry Nadler (4th right), Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, lawmakers, members of the Biden administration and supporters during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday. The Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage and interracial marriage. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE