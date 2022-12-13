THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

San Juan launches fiber connection in public schools Students and faculty members of the Pinaglabanan Elementary School in San Juan City utilize in class the installed free fiber optic internet connection via devices and equipment provided by the city's local government on Tuesday. The San Juan LGU aims to install fiber internet connection and smart TVs to all of its 13 public schools' classrooms to provide quality education for all learners as part of its bid to become a ‘smart city.’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

BJMP resumes face-to-face visits for PDLs after 2 years A jail guard from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) stands guard as Persons Deprived of Liberty talk to their visitors at the Manila City Jail on Tuesday. The BJMP have recently allowed scheduled contact visits of immediate family members to PDLs two years after its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

River crossing in Brgy. Sta Ines continues A woman walks as her family on a motorcycle crosses one of the 7 rivers around Brgy. Sta. Ines in Tanay, Rizal on Tuesday, days after a flash flood swept away a passenger jeep killing 8 people. Crossing one of the rivers is the only way of reaching Sta. Ines, the farthest barangay in Tanay, due to a lack of roads and bridges in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

China mourns victims of Nanjing Massacre on 85th anniversary People attend a ceremony at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders on the annual national day of remembrance to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Nanjing massacre in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Tuesday. In 1937, Japanese troops invaded the city of Nanking, now known as Nanjing and for over six week nearly 300,000 Chinese civilians and soldiers were murdered, according to statistics maintained by Beijing, which Tokyo has disputed. CNS via AFP