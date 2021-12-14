THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 14, 2021

Kentucky officials appeal for relief This aerial image taken on Monday, shows tornado damage after extreme weather hit the region in Mayfield, Kentucky. Kentucky officials voiced relief Monday that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived tornadoes that killed at least 88 people and left a trail of devastation across six US states. Chandan Khanna, AFP

Cleaning the manger A park worker cleans the Nativity set at Rizal Park on Tuesday. Filipinos have been busy preparing with 11 days left before Christmas Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Salcedo, Eastern Samar residents prepare for Rai Residents of Barangay Palanas, Salcedo, Eastern Samar move to safer ground Tuesday morning, in preparation for the possible impact of severe tropical storm “Rai”. The center of severe tropical storm “Rai” is currently located 1,165 km East of Mindanao and is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Tuesday afternoon or evening. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Zambales as year end nears Barangay health worker Belinda Sulit checks the blood pressure of a resident at a tribal village in Kanaynayan, Castillejos, Zambales on Tuesday during a pre-screening for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive is part of the government’s efforts to reach out to far-flung areas in the country to inoculate a majority of the population by year’s end. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Setting up the Belen as Simbang Gabi nears Volunteer designer Ferdi Espeleta works on the Nativity Scene or Belen near the altar of the Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph in Las Piñas City, more popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church, on Tuesday as Simbang Gabi nears. Different Catholic churches have started preparing for the traditional series of dawn masses which will begin on December 16. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News