Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2021 11:44 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021 6

India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe crown

Miss Universe winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu poses after being declared winner of the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel on Monday. The 21-year old beauty captured India’s third Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994. Ronen Zvulun, Reuters

Pageant fans cheer for Beatrice Gomez

Hairdressers react as they watch the live telecast of the Miss Universe coronation night at the Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City on Monday. Philippine bet Beatrice Gomez finished in the Top 5 with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu winning the coveted crown. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

US President Biden declares major federal disaster

Men clear debris from their vehicle in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Sunday. Federal aid will be provided to affected individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren after US President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky caused by deadly tornadoes that hit the state on Friday. Adrees Latif, Reuters

Employees rehearse for 2021 Christmas presentation

Employees of a private firm practice their presentation for their virtual Christmas party, on Anonas Street in Quezon City, Monday. The group, led by guitarist Justin Mendoza, said they miss the pre-pandemic Christmas office gathering where they meet their colleagues in person, unlike in virtual parties where employees watch the event separate from each other. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People start buying presents for Christmas

People flock to a clothing bazaar at the Taytay Rizal Market on Monday. With barely two weeks left before Christmas day, people are rushing to buy presents for their loved ones as the gift-giving tradition during the holidays lives on amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pope Francis exhorts Christians to forego 'fake, commercial Christmas'

A general view of the nativity scene and Christmas tree on Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican on Monday. In his speech accepting the nativity scene from a delegation from Peru, Pope Francis exhorted Christians "to keep clear of a fake, commercial Christmas, polluted by consumerism and indifference." Remo Casilli, Reuters

Read More:  Miss Universe   India   Harnaaz Sandhu   Red Sea   Israel   pageant   fans   hairdressers   coronation   Beatrice Gomez   US   Biden   disaster   tornado   Mayfield   Kentucky   employees   virtual   Christmas party   Taytay   Rizal   market   Christmas   presents   Pope Francis   Christians   Catholics   commercialism   nativity scene   Saint Peter's Square   Vatican  