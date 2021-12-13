THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 13, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos

India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe crown Miss Universe winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu poses after being declared winner of the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel on Monday. The 21-year old beauty captured India’s third Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994. Ronen Zvulun, Reuters

Pageant fans cheer for Beatrice Gomez Hairdressers react as they watch the live telecast of the Miss Universe coronation night at the Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City on Monday. Philippine bet Beatrice Gomez finished in the Top 5 with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu winning the coveted crown. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

US President Biden declares major federal disaster Men clear debris from their vehicle in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., Sunday. Federal aid will be provided to affected individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren after US President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky caused by deadly tornadoes that hit the state on Friday. Adrees Latif, Reuters

Employees rehearse for 2021 Christmas presentation Employees of a private firm practice their presentation for their virtual Christmas party, on Anonas Street in Quezon City, Monday. The group, led by guitarist Justin Mendoza, said they miss the pre-pandemic Christmas office gathering where they meet their colleagues in person, unlike in virtual parties where employees watch the event separate from each other. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People start buying presents for Christmas People flock to a clothing bazaar at the Taytay Rizal Market on Monday. With barely two weeks left before Christmas day, people are rushing to buy presents for their loved ones as the gift-giving tradition during the holidays lives on amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News