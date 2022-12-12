THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 12, 2022

Orion capsule back after moon orbit NASA’s Orion capsule heads towards the Pacific ocean as it parachutes down, off the coast of Baja California, Mexico on Sunday. The Orion capsule returns back to earth after a 25.5-day mission orbiting the moon and back in a recovery operation involving the US Navy and NASA. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE/pool

Devotees celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico Devotees carry statues as they celebrate the day of theFeast of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims began to arrive at the Basilica of Guadalupe on the eve of the Day of the Virgin, which will be celebrated on 12 December after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Isaac Esquivel, EPA-EFE

Comelec Manila opens voters’ registration in malls A resident fills out a form for voter’s registration at the designated Commission on Elections desk at Robinsons Otis in Manila on Monday. Comelec advised Manila residents to proceed to designated malls to register for the next election - Dist. 1- SM Manila; Dist. 2- SM San Lazaro; Dist. 3- Lucky Chinatown; Dist. 4- SM Manila; Dist. 5- Robinsons Ermita; and Dist. 6- Robinsons Otis. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PNP tightens security as Christmas day nears Members of the Philippine National Police secure the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday. Authorities are preparing for the influx of people in transport hubs for the holidays, with the PNP preparing to deploy officers in crowded areas by the start of Simbang Gabi. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Dirty ' Olympics protested Environmental activists and members of the collective 'Saccage 2024' gather in front of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on Sunday. Saccage 2024 denounces the ecological and social impact of the building sites of the Olympic Games for the inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis, the poorest suburb of France, in the north of Paris. Christophe Petit, EPA-EFE