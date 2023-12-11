MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Civilian resupply mission arrives in Lawak Island

Photo courtesy of Atin Ito Coalition

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard stationed at Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea received supplies and donations distributed by the Atin Ito Coalition on December 11, 2023. The supplies were delivered by a smaller boat, MV Chowee, after two Chinese Navy warships allegedly shadowed the civilian resupply mission led by Training Ship Kapitan Felix Oca, prompting its return to El Nido, Palawan, on Sunday afternoon.