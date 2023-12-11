MULTIMEDIA
LOOK: Civilian resupply mission arrives in Lawak Island
Photo courtesy of Atin Ito Coalition
Posted at Dec 11 2023 12:43 PM
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard stationed at Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea received supplies and donations distributed by the Atin Ito Coalition on December 11, 2023. The supplies were delivered by a smaller boat, MV Chowee, after two Chinese Navy warships allegedly shadowed the civilian resupply mission led by Training Ship Kapitan Felix Oca, prompting its return to El Nido, Palawan, on Sunday afternoon.
- /news/12/11/23/task-force-calls-out-serious-escalation-by-china-in-west-philippine-sea
- /news/12/11/23/50-bahay-natupok-sa-quezon-city-lalaking-itinuturo-sa-sunog-kinuyog
- /news/12/11/23/congress-set-to-approve-p57-t-national-budget-for-2024
- /business/12/11/23/cebu-pacific-air-asia-offer-1212-seat-sales
- /video/overseas/12/11/23/whale-joins-swimmers-close-to-australian-beach