THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 10, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2021 12:04 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Biden convenes two-day Summit for Democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden convenes a virtual summit with leaders from democratic nations at the State Department's Summit for Democracy, at the White House in Washington, U.S. on Thursday. The summit brings together over 80 world leaders to discuss what Biden said are threats to democratic rights and norms around the world. Leah Millis, Reuters

Victims of dictatorship honored on human rights day

Labor leaders offer flowers to remember fallen heroes at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on the commemoration of the 73rd International Human Rights Day on Friday. The monument honors the martyrs and heroes of the struggle against the 21-year dictatorship of former President Ferdinand Marcos. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Journalists Dmitry Muratov, Maria Ressa at the Nobel Prize Awards

Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines attend the news conference with the Peace Prize winners, the day before the award ceremony, at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. Muratov and Ressa, the first journalists to be awarded the prize since 1935, are being cited by the award-giving body on behalf of journalists in both countries fighting for press freedom. Torstein Boe, NTB via Reuters

Multi-sectoral groups hold protest to commemorate International Human Rights Day

Representatives of multi-sectoral groups pull an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest commemorating International Human Rights Day at the University Avenue in University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City on Friday. The protestors said President Duterte should be held accountable for his "countless human rights violations against the Filipino people," and they also called for the junking in its entirety of the anti-terror law and the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila LGU gives P10,000 cash aid to fire victims

Fire victims wait for the local government's financial assistance in San Andres, Manila on Friday. Some 197 families who were left homeless by a fire on December 7 received P10,000 each from the city government of Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Nobel laureates Ressa, Muratov receive 2021 Peace Prize

Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia pose with the Nobel Peace Prize diploma and medal during the gala award ceremony on Friday in Oslo. Investigative journalists Ressa and Muratov won the prestigious award earlier this month for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when liberty of the press is increasingly under threat. Odd Andersen, AFP