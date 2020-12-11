THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 11, 2020

A bad year even for Santa? A homeless man wears a Santa Claus outfit as he prepares to have dinner by the side of a road, in Milan, Italy on Thursday. Italy was one of the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe. Luca Bruno, AP

At the busy Divisoria market A police investigator looks at a sedan that rammed several vehicles at the busy Divisoria market on Friday. The incident killed a pedestrian and injured six others. ABS-CBN News

Groups protest arrest of union organizers, journalist A protester speaks as human and labor rights defenders stage a protest caravan in front of Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Friday. The group slammed the arrest of six union organizers and a journalist Thursday, International Human Rights Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A fresh coat of paint for Christmas A worker paints the lion statue in front of the Manila Police District Headquarters along UN Avenue in Manila as another hangs a lantern on Friday as part of beautification efforts for the Christmas season. Earlier in the year, the Philippine National Police said it was skipping all forms of lavish Christmas parties to show its "sincere responsiveness and sensitivity to the plight of Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

"Fight for 1.5" Climate and youth activists light candles at Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights building in Quezon City to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Friday. The group said that 5 years on the climate crisis has worsened and no action has been taken to keep the global temperature under 1.5 degrees Celsius to slow down the global warming. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Enjoying lights, sounds show at CCP People watch the light display, as the Cultural Center of the Philippines welcomes the holidays with the annual lighting of its facade on Friday. This year's lights and sounds show, held at the CCP’s front lawn and through a Facebook livestream as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, features a projection mapping of colorful lanterns from San Fernando, Pampanga, known for its giant lantern festival. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News