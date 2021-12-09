THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 9, 2021

Scholz takes over from Merkel as new German leader Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds flowers as she hands over the chancellery to her successor, newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday. Scholz takes over as Germany's new chancellor, after Merkel's historic 16 years as leader of the German nation Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters

India's military chief killed in helicopter crash Rescuers stand near the debris of the Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter after it crashed near the town of Coonoor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, Wednesday. India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat was among the fatalities with a government minister at the scene saying at least seven people were dead. Reuters

Presidential aspirant Pacquiao charms crowd in QC mall A supporter hugs presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao inside a mall in Quezon City on Thursday. With still months away from the official campaign period, next year's presidential hopefuls have been wooing the public nationwide. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Physical distancing patrol in Divisoria Police officers patrol the streets reminding people of social distancing in the Divisoria shopping area in Manila on Thursday. Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao says cops may carry rattan sticks to implement crowd control, remind people of COVID-19 protocols, and discipline unruly citizens, in anticipation of Filipinos flocking to churches for Simbang Gabi masses. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ferris wheel lights up Nice amid COVID-19 wave A man walks by a Ferris wheel in the French Riviera city of Nice on Wednesday, days after France announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 spread. French authorities said the 5th wave of COVID-19 infections currently hitting the country has not yet peaked, with the cabinet’s top adviser on the virus indicating a fourth vaccine shot was possible. Valery Hache, AFP

PH COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to go down People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 pass by a mural of hands clasped in prayer n Brgy. Kristong Hari in Quezon City on Thursday. Health authorities have consistently recorded relatively low new infections of the virus, as they logged fewer than 1,000 new cases for the 16th straight day on Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Moon and planets line up to light up the sky The waxing moon is seen in conjunction with Jupiter, Saturn and Venus as it rises over the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Quezon City on Thursday. According to PAGASA, Venus can be observed in the southwestern part of the sky after sunset for the whole month but may be difficult to observe in late December. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News