THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 10, 2020

The prayer for 2021 A Portuguese airline employee wearing a message on his face mask takes part in a protest against job cuts at TAP Air Portugal headquarters in Lisbon on Wednesday. The Portuguese government is due to submit to the European Comission a restructuring plan of the state-owned carrier TAP Air Portugal badly affected by the pandemic, which received in July a 1.2 billion-euro rescue loan. Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP

A reminder to be religious A saleswoman adjusts the suit of a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus wearing a face mask to promote its use as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak inside a store in Mexico City, Mexico on Wednesday. COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Mexico, second only to Brazil in Latin America, with more than a million cases. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

California experiences new surge in COVID-19 cases People drop off completed Covid-19 oral swab tests at a pop-up community testing site in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on Wednesday. The state has imposed new restrictions following a new surge in cases after Thanksgiving weekend. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Protesters mark 72nd International Human Rights Day Hundreds of protesters gather in Mendiola, Manila to commemorate the 72nd International Human Rights Day on Thursday. The protesters destroyed an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they called on the government to respect human rights and stop the red-tagging of activists. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Makati distributes Pre-K Learner’s Kits Parents receive Pre-K Learner’s Kits distributed by the Makati city government and the Department of Education-Makati at the La Paz Elementary School on Thursday. The kits, according to the school’s principal, will keep children busy while learning as well as prepare them for the next school year while quarantine restrictions remain in effect. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Parrot exercise on International Animal Rights Day A parrot perches on the camera of a photographer, as members of bird group Majestic Wings let their parrots out to fly at the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan on International Animal Rights Day, Thursday. The group routinely conducts their birds’ free flight every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday so the animals can stretch their wings and fly every now and then. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News