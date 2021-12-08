THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 8, 2021

1 dead, 2 missing after France apartment collapsed French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed in Sanary-sur-Mer, France on Tuesday. Two persons are still missing as a man was found dead and an injured woman and her baby were evacuated after a three-story apartment building collapsed overnight in Sanary-sur-Mer, Var, following an explosion that may have been caused by a gas problem, according to the firefighters. Nicolas Tucat, AFP

Marcos, Duterte hold 'grand caravan' in Quezon City Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte distribute campaign paraphernalia to supporters during the team's grand caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City Wednesday. The national aspirants joined candidates running for Quezon City’s local posts for the 2022 elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception Catholics take photos after attending morning Mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City Wednesday. Filipinos attended Mass commemorating the feast day of the Immaculate Conception, as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease despite the threat of the omicron variant. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights groups call for justice for victims of extra-judicial killings Human rights advocates place the names and portraits of victims of extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration in plants during an activity in Quezon City on Wednesday, ahead of the International Human Rights Day. The advocates urged candidates in the 2022 elections to hold accountable perpetrators of human rights violations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Children look at pelican in Clark zoo Aeta children look at a rescued pelican during a free trip to the soft opening of the Clark Safari and Adventure Park in Angeles City, Pampanga on Wednesday. Aside from hosting wild animals, the 15-hectare zoo is also home to rescued animals such as the pelican found in Aurora and horses affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. ABS-CBN News