THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 9, 2020

Posted at Dec 09 2020 11:37 PM

Here are the big stories today in photos.

A private event for the Pope

Pope Francis makes a pre-dawn visit to the statue of Madonna near the Spanish Steps on the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday in Rome, Italy. The event that would usually be held during the day with crowds of people but was instead made privately due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Vatican Media Handout, Reuters

Rights to ride

Motorcycle riders conduct a unity ride calling for rights to livelihood and to accommodate more players in the motorcycle taxi test run amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. Angkas and Joyride were recently allowed to resume operations after securing a certificate of compliance under the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mother appeals for a mother

Erlinda Echanis, mother of arrested activist Amanda Echanis, along with human rights groups hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City to demand the release of the younger Echanis and her infant child from a detention center in Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Amanda Echanis has just given birth to her one-month old baby when she was arrested with what human rights groups claim are trumped up charges. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

High tide floods Venice

A man poses for a photo by a cardboard cutout of the Vitruvian Man in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. A high tide "Alta Acqua” event flooded the public square after heavy rains and strong winds prevented the activation of the mobile gates of the MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module which protects the city of Venice from floods. Andrea Pattaro, AFP

Remembering John Lennon

A fan lights a candle on the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death, at the "Imagine" mosaic at Strawberry Fields Memorial in Central Park, New York, on Tuesday. Mourners sang and laid flowers during the memorial activity for his murder four decades ago, as his widow Yoko Ono marked the moment with a call for gun control. Angela Weiss, AFP

