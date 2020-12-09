Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 9, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 09 2020 11:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. A private event for the Pope Pope Francis makes a pre-dawn visit to the statue of Madonna near the Spanish Steps on the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday in Rome, Italy. The event that would usually be held during the day with crowds of people but was instead made privately due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Vatican Media Handout, Reuters Rights to ride Motorcycle riders conduct a unity ride calling for rights to livelihood and to accommodate more players in the motorcycle taxi test run amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. Angkas and Joyride were recently allowed to resume operations after securing a certificate of compliance under the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Mother appeals for a mother Erlinda Echanis, mother of arrested activist Amanda Echanis, along with human rights groups hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City to demand the release of the younger Echanis and her infant child from a detention center in Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Amanda Echanis has just given birth to her one-month old baby when she was arrested with what human rights groups claim are trumped up charges. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News High tide floods Venice A man poses for a photo by a cardboard cutout of the Vitruvian Man in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. A high tide "Alta Acqua” event flooded the public square after heavy rains and strong winds prevented the activation of the mobile gates of the MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module which protects the city of Venice from floods. Andrea Pattaro, AFP Remembering John Lennon A fan lights a candle on the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death, at the "Imagine" mosaic at Strawberry Fields Memorial in Central Park, New York, on Tuesday. Mourners sang and laid flowers during the memorial activity for his murder four decades ago, as his widow Yoko Ono marked the moment with a call for gun control. Angela Weiss, AFP Read More: Pope Pope Francis Immaculate Conception Rome Italy motorcycle riders motorcycle riders unity ride activist Amanda Echanis arrest communits echanis mother political prisoners St. Mark’s Square Venice Italy flood Alta Acqua MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module John lennon John Lennon death anniversary John lennon murder The Beatles /sports/12/09/20/pba-cone-ginebra-relish-most-unique-championship-in-history/business/12/09/20/pal-offers-all-in-flight-and-hotel-deal-for-boracay-travelers/news/12/09/20/nlex-to-address-rfid-issues-with-clear-concrete-solutions-on-thursday/sports/12/09/20/pba-finals-mvp-tenorio-was-ginebras-driving-force-in-bubble/news/12/09/20/tingnan-2-grupo-ng-mga-dolphin-namataang-naglalaro-sa-baybayin-sa-tagum