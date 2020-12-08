THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 8, 2020

Spain urges citizen to observe safety protocols as Christmas nears
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk in a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain on Monday. The Spanish government urged the public to voluntarily observe social distancing rules and other measures over the Christmas holiday, with the health minister saying "we can't put a police officer in every house." Emilio Morenatti, AP Photo
Feast of the Immaculate Conception
Devotees flock to the Manila Cathedral in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday. A law was passed in 2017 declaring the day a special non-working holiday nationwide. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Enforcing physical distancing in Divisoria
Members of the Manila Police District Station 2 hold a rattan stick (yantok) as they enforce physical distancing at the Divisoria market on Recto Avenue, Manila City on Tuesday. Police officers will be acting as social distancing patrollers to ensure that health and safety protocols are followed in public markets during the holiday season. ABS-CBN News
NLEX boom gates still up in Valenzuela
A member of the Valenzuela Traffic Enforcement Group directs vehicles at the NLEX Mindanao Avenue toll plaza on Tuesday, a day after Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), which operates NLEX Corp., due to the heavy traffic supposedly caused by the faulty implementation of the RFID system. NLEX Corp. on Tuesday said it seeks to cooperate with the Valenzuela City local government to help resolve the tollway traffic in the area and is doing “everything necessary” to resolve the issue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
UK rolls out COVID-19 vaccine
Nurse May Parsons prepares 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England on Tuesday. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. Jacob King, Pool via AP
Keeping the Christmas cheer
Christmas decorations adorn V-Mall in San Juan City on Tuesday, a few weeks before Christmas day. Metro Manila mayors earlier voted unanimously to bar minors from visiting malls during the Christmas season in a bid to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bright lights in the big city
People take in and admire the brightly lit trees decorated for the Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati on Tuesday. Instead of a physical display, this year’s festival of lights can be seen by scanning QR codes found through out the park and features a 360-degree immersive video with holiday-themed animations and a medley of Christmas carols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News