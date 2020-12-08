THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 8, 2020

Spain urges citizen to observe safety protocols as Christmas nears People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk in a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain on Monday. The Spanish government urged the public to voluntarily observe social distancing rules and other measures over the Christmas holiday, with the health minister saying "we can't put a police officer in every house." Emilio Morenatti, AP Photo

Feast of the Immaculate Conception Devotees flock to the Manila Cathedral in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday. A law was passed in 2017 declaring the day a special non-working holiday nationwide. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Enforcing physical distancing in Divisoria Members of the Manila Police District Station 2 hold a rattan stick (yantok) as they enforce physical distancing at the Divisoria market on Recto Avenue, Manila City on Tuesday. Police officers will be acting as social distancing patrollers to ensure that health and safety protocols are followed in public markets during the holiday season. ABS-CBN News

NLEX boom gates still up in Valenzuela A member of the Valenzuela Traffic Enforcement Group directs vehicles at the NLEX Mindanao Avenue toll plaza on Tuesday, a day after Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), which operates NLEX Corp., due to the heavy traffic supposedly caused by the faulty implementation of the RFID system. NLEX Corp. on Tuesday said it seeks to cooperate with the Valenzuela City local government to help resolve the tollway traffic in the area and is doing “everything necessary” to resolve the issue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

UK rolls out COVID-19 vaccine Nurse May Parsons prepares 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England on Tuesday. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. Jacob King, Pool via AP

Keeping the Christmas cheer Christmas decorations adorn V-Mall in San Juan City on Tuesday, a few weeks before Christmas day. Metro Manila mayors earlier voted unanimously to bar minors from visiting malls during the Christmas season in a bid to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News