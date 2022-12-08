Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 8, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2022 11:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. PHLPost releases 2022 Christmas stamps A stamp collector shows new Christmas stamps released by the Philippine Postal Corporation on Thursday. The Christmas 2022 postage stamps, released with the theme “Unity, Faith and Prosperity”, illustrates Filipino values and tradition during the holiday season. ABS-CBN News Demand spikes for puto bumbong, bibingka Vendors prepare traditional holiday rice cakes, such as puto bumbong, bibingka and other delicacies in front of the National Shrine of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel along Broadway Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. Regularly sold outside Mt. Carmel Church on weekends, demand for puto bumbong and bibingka increases during the holiday season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Fun at Christmas Village in France People ice skate at a rink in the Christmas Village in Port Bacares, France, Wednesday. The Christmas display of fairground attractions and ice rinks, held in the seaside department of Pyrenees-Orientales, will be open through Jan. 8, 2023. Caroline Blumberg, EPA-EFE Filipino Catholics celebrate Feast of the Immaculate Conception Catholic devotees visit the Manila Cathedral to attend a Mass to commemorate the feast day of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday. Filipinos Catholics are known to have strong devotion to Mother Mary, which they attribute to answered petitions and miracles. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Alyansa Tigil Mina remembers environmental rights defenders Members of Alyansa Tigil Mina pay tribute to people who have lost their lives defending environmental rights in the country in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group also expressed solidarity with the people of Sibuyan who are holding a prayer-caravan to gather signatures against mining in the island. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News SnoWalk Aurora dazzles visitors Visitors enjoy one of the new attractions at the 'SnoWalk Aurora' ahead of Christmas celebration in the I-City theme park in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday. 'SnoWalk Aurora' visitors will be able to enjoy various winter games, activities in a large snowplay area at the size of 50,000 square feet with many winterly attractions from 08 December 2022 to 29 March 2023. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE Read More: Christmas stamps Philpost Philippine Postal Corporation Puto Bumbong Bibingka rice cakes Christmas Christmas Village France Port Bacares Pyrenees-Orientales Immaculate Conception Feast of the Immaculate Conception Manila Cathedral Alyansa Tigil Mina environment environmental defenders Sibuyan Malaysia SnoWalk Aurora lightshow Christmas I-City /sports/12/08/22/coach-sees-bright-future-for-dela-rosa-ateneo-women/overseas/12/08/22/bankrupt-sri-lanka-clears-budget-as-imf-bailout-delays/video/spotlight/12/08/22/ph-considered-hotspot-for-online-sexual-abuse/video/news/12/08/22/afp-confirms-chinese-militia-vessels-moving-closer-to-palawan/video/news/12/08/22/proponents-to-recommend-using-bsp-profits-as-capital-for-proposed-maharlika-fund