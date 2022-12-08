THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 8, 2022

PHLPost releases 2022 Christmas stamps A stamp collector shows new Christmas stamps released by the Philippine Postal Corporation on Thursday. The Christmas 2022 postage stamps, released with the theme “Unity, Faith and Prosperity”, illustrates Filipino values and tradition during the holiday season. ABS-CBN News

Demand spikes for puto bumbong, bibingka Vendors prepare traditional holiday rice cakes, such as puto bumbong, bibingka and other delicacies in front of the National Shrine of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel along Broadway Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. Regularly sold outside Mt. Carmel Church on weekends, demand for puto bumbong and bibingka increases during the holiday season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fun at Christmas Village in France People ice skate at a rink in the Christmas Village in Port Bacares, France, Wednesday. The Christmas display of fairground attractions and ice rinks, held in the seaside department of Pyrenees-Orientales, will be open through Jan. 8, 2023. Caroline Blumberg, EPA-EFE

Filipino Catholics celebrate Feast of the Immaculate Conception Catholic devotees visit the Manila Cathedral to attend a Mass to commemorate the feast day of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday. Filipinos Catholics are known to have strong devotion to Mother Mary, which they attribute to answered petitions and miracles. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Alyansa Tigil Mina remembers environmental rights defenders Members of Alyansa Tigil Mina pay tribute to people who have lost their lives defending environmental rights in the country in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group also expressed solidarity with the people of Sibuyan who are holding a prayer-caravan to gather signatures against mining in the island. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News