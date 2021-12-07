THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 7, 2021

Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions to unvaccinated Passengers have their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health passes, known as a Green Pass, checked as they board a bus the day the government restricts access of unvaccinated to indoor venues, in Rome, Italy Monday. Italy strictly imposed on Monday new rules allowing only vaccinated people or those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to access indoor seating at bars and restaurants, visit museums, go to cinemas and clubs and attend sporting events. Yara Nardi, Reuters

Duterte, Duque discuss Omicron threat President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III while presiding over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Monday. The Philippines recorded 526 average daily cases this week, which is 41 percent lower compared to cases reported the previous week according to Duque. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

'Ibalik ang sabong!' Reopening of cockfighting arenas pushed Cockpit workers and supporters picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for the reopening of traditional cockfighting arenas as it remains shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The workers promise to abide and enact COVID-19 safety protocols if given the opportunity to resume operations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Group of Ilocanos files 8th petition vs Bongbong's 2022 presidential bid A group of Ilocanos holds a protest after filing a petition for disqualification against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The petitioners, who include some martial law survivors, lodged the 8th petition seeking to block the 2022 bid of the late dictator's son and namesake. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PH inflation slows to 4.2 percent in November Consumers visit the Central Market in Manila on Tuesday. The country's inflation rate last November decelerated to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent ln October according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News