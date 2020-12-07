THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 7, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

You better watch out! Dana Friedman, a trial lawyer who has spent 6 months of each year growing out his beard for his annual appearance as Santa Claus since 2001, adjusts his mask before greeting a child at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Queens as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in New York City, U.S. on Sunday. Several US states imposed strict lockdowns starting Sunday in an attempt to curb spikes in coronavirus cases. Caitlin Ochs, Reuters

Singapore reports 13 imported COVID-19 cases Visitors take photographs with their children in front of Christmas decorations at a terminal of the Changi International Airport in Singapore on Monday. Singapore reported 13 imported cases on Saturday as the country records 58, 260 total coronavirus infections and 29 deaths, based on the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. Roslan Rahman, AFP

Giant Christmas candle One of the world's largest Christmas candles shines in the city of Schlitz, central Germany on Sunday. The 'candle', with a height of 42 meters, is made of a historic stone tower wrapped in red cloth, with 110 light bulbs mounted at its tip to form a six-meter high "flame". Michael Probst, AP

Indonesia gets trial COVID-19 vaccine People wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Indonesia's government said more than a million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country late Sunday and more are expected to arrive in early January. Achmad Ibrahim, AP

Keeping distance People watch seagulls at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Despite the Thai economy's heavy reliance on tourism, the government is keeping its tight restrictions on travelers, like the 14-day quarantine and other measures. Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters