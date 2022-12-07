THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 7, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Oil spill hits Venezuela tourist spot of Lecheria A dead bird covered in oil is seen by the shore of the Canales beach of Lecheria after an oil spill, in Anzoategui state, Venezuela, on Tuesday. The oil spill has affected around 4 kilometers of the Lecheria coastline according to the local government. Carlos Landaeta, AFP

Public urged to celebrate Christmas with less waste Pupils, parents and teachers showcase their eco-friendly lanterns made of leaves and other reusable materials during the ‘Toxic-Free and Waste-Free Christmas’ event at General Roxas Elementary School, Roxas District, in Quezon City on Wednesday. The project, which was implemented in collaboration with BanToxics, aims to encourage the use of low-cost, unique and eco-friendly materials to make Christmas decorations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

‘Hands off our pension’ Members of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) stage a rally outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday, to oppose the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) being pushed in Congress. Some groups and financial experts have raised concern on the proposed sovereign wealth fund that would be seeded with P275-billion from pension funds and government banks. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Evacuating after the earthquake Pupils of Manuel Araullo High School along United Nations Avenue in Manila evacuate their classrooms after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt on Wednesday. The tremor struck off Vinzons, Camarines Norte at around 1 p.m. and shook parts of Luzon and Visayas. ABS-CBN News

Bakunahang Bayan in Las Piñas Parents and guardians accompany their children to get vaccinated at the Almanza Uno covered court in Las Piñas City on Wednesday. The Department of Health (DOH) together with the Metro Manila Center for Health Department (MMCHD) organized the “Bakunahang Bayan: Biyayang Proteksyon sa Paskong Pilipino” to facilitate the inoculation of kids aged 5 - 11 years old who hasn’t received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as 12 - 17-year-olds scheduled for their booster shots. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lechon beckons as Christmas nears A man sits behind roasted suckling pigs on display by a street in Manila on Wednesday as Christmas nears. Lechon, or roasted suckling pig, is a popular dish in the Philippines especially during the holiday season. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP