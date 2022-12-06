THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 6, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Memorial for former Chinese president Jiang Zemin Secondary school students attend a flag-raising ceremony during a memorial service for former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in Hong Kong, China, Tuesday. Former Chinese President for Jiang Zemin passed away in Shanghai last week, at the age of 96. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Busy time for parol makers A resident makes traditional lanterns locally known as “parol,” made from bamboo and covered with colored plastic sheets at a village in Paranaque City on Monday. Colorful parols, which symbolize the Star of Bethlehem, adorn Filipino houses during the Christmas season. Ted Aljibe, AFP

China loosens strict zero-COVID policy A volunteer health worker sleeps in an epidemic prevention and control support vehicle in Beijing, on Tuesday. Despite daily cases increasing, some cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou are taking steps to loosen COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules as China looks to relax its strict policy amid an economic downturn with Beijing shopping malls and supermarkets no longer requiring negative results starting December 6. Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

Apollo on his Chariot set for restoration work The sculpture fountain 'Apollo on his Chariot' is lifted out of its basin as part of the launch of restoration works at the Versailles castle west of Paris, France on Tuesday The group of statues symbolising the Greek god was created by French sculptor Jean-Baptiste Tuby between 1668 and 1671 and placed at the Castle of Versailles gardens designed by Andre Le Notre. Christoph Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE