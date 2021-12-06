THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 6, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis calls for better treatment of migrants Pope Francis greets two young refugee girls at the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos on Sunday. Pope Francis returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, to plead for better treatment of refugees as attitudes towards immigrants harden across Europe. Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP/ Pool

Santa Clauses in Maine, USA Skiers dressed as Santa Claus ride the lifts to participate in the charity Santa Sunday at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine, U.S. on Sunday. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed a more festive holiday celebration around the world compared to 2020, but Europe remains cautious due to the discovery of the Omicron variant and reported spike in coronavirus infections in a number of countries. Brian Snyder, Reuters

Students tested for COVID-19 for pilot in-person classes A student undergoes an antigen test, as part of the strict safety health protocol being implemented at the Payatas Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. Pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region began with 28 selected schools participating almost 2 years after the suspension of in-person class due to COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Little learner reports for in-person class amid COVID-19 pandemic A mother watches her child follow health protocols as he enters the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City on Monday. The Taguig City school participated in the pilot run of in-person classes in the National Capital Region as the Education department assesses the feasibility of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News