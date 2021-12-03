THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 3, 2021

Family enjoys Christmas decor at a drive-thru A child looks out in amazement from a car passing thru a McDonald's restaurant festooned with Christmas lights and decorations in Taguig City on Thursday. Relaxed restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed families to venture outside to enjoy traditional ways of celebrating the season while observing minimum precautions to safeguard against the virus. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Korean festival gives kimchi to the needy Participants prepare kimchi, a traditional Korean dish of spicy fermented cabbage and radish, during a kimchi making festival at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul on Thursday, before it is distributed among the less privileged from the local neighborhood. The annual tradition was not held in the past year because of restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anthony Wallace, AFP

Faithful flock to Quiapo for First Friday mass Catholics line up along Carriedo and Rizal Avenue to attend First Friday Mass at Quiapo Church in Manila. Churches are allowed up to 70% of its capacity under Alert Level 2 imposed by the IATF since November 21. ABS-CBN News

Booster shots for seniors in San Juan Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on Thursday. The government expanded the administration of booster shots to all adults, after prioritizing the elderly and other immunocompromised individuals, ahead of the possible entry of the COVID-19 Omicron variant that has been spreading in other countries. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Diving Santa A girl wearing a face mask looks at a diver dressed as Santa Claus performing during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. South Korea announced that starting Monday, people visiting restaurants and cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters