THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 4, 2020

Relentless 2020, elsewhere in the world A man holds an umbrella as he examines an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia on Thursday. The 3,676-meter (12,060-feet) mountain erupted early Tuesday as Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes in the country after sensors picked up increased activity in recent weeks, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. Trisnadi/AP

The last First Friday for 2020 Police officers patrol and implement distancing rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as devotees attend the First Friday mass at the Quiapo Church in Manila. The mass marks the start of devotional activities leading to the annual Traslacion, or procession of the image of the Black Nazarene, which is celebrated in January. Authorities earlier announced that the Traslacion in 2021 is canceled because of the continuing pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Terror-linked militants burn police car in Maguindanao Police check a burned patrol car in Datu Piang, Maguindanao on Friday. Dozens of terror-tagged militants aligned with the Islamic State opened fire on a Philippine army detachment and burned a police patrol car in a southern town but withdrew after troops returned fire, officials said Friday. Ferdinandh Cabrera, AP

A merry and colorful drive through The Christmas light display on Thursday at the Carters Green farm in Weston, England is modified this year due to COVID-19 restrictions to allow visitors to drive through a starlit garden and enjoy the display from inside their cars instead of walking around the farmyard. Fundraiser Graham Witter organizes the annual display at his home in memory of his sister Jessica who passed away in 2015 and has raised more than £100,000 for a children's hospice for the past seven years. Paul Ellis, AFP

Float-in Cinema opens in Taguig Megaworld Cinemas launched the “Float-in Cinema” during a media preview at Venice Grand Canal mall in McKinley Hill village, Taguig City on Friday where movies will be projected on a 12 x 7 meters screen, with the audio being broadcast to moviegoers aboard the gondola using their personal earphones. The McKinley Float-In Cinema will be open to moviegoers starting December 11, 6pm - 9pm, with an admission price of P500/head, or P1,000/gondola inclusive of snacks, bottled water, and personal kits. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News