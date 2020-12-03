THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 3, 2020

Here comes Santa Claus A diver dressed as Santa Claus is seen inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium, in Qawra, Malta on Wednesday. The World Health Organization discourages the public to organize public gatherings during the Yuletide season but leaves the decision to governments whether to ease out quarantine restrictions in their respective jurisdictions to prevent spread of COVID-19. Darrin Zammit Lupi, Reuters

Hoop dreams Visitors exercise using Hula hoops inside Rizal Park on Thursday, as the National Parks Development Committee reopens a portion of the park for joggers and bikers after a scheduled disinfection on December 2. Rizal Park is open with its new operating hours from 5-9am for the promenade and gardens and from 4-9PM for its central promenade only. ABS-CBN News

Distancia, amigo! A police officer flashes a signage with safety reminders along a crowded Ylaya Street in shopping hub Divisoria in Manila on Thursday. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno visited the area to remind shoppers about the importance of abiding with minimum public health standards as the Christmas season approaches. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lantern-making in the time of COVID Lantern makers work on traditional Christmas lanterns made of wire and bamboo inside their homes due to quarantine restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, in Las Piñas City on Thursday. They say the lanterns are not selling as well as in previous years, when they would run out of stocks as early as November. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities Technicians work on artificial limbs at a workshop in a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Thursday. Marked every December 3, this year’s IDPD aims to highlight and strengthen disability-inclusive development and disability-inclusive response to COVID-19. Arif Ali, AFP