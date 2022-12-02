THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 2, 2022

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin passes away The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast for the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday. Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin died on November 30 at the age of 96, state media reported, hailing him as a great communist revolutionary who helped quell the 1989 pro-democracy protests. Noel Celis, AFP

More unclaimed bodies buried in Bilibid cemetery Inmates from the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) bury the wooden caskets containing the remains of fellow prisoners at the NBP cemetery in Muntinlupa City on Friday. Around 60 inmates were laid to rest in the second batch of burial of bodies that were left unclaimed since December 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A worldwide call to eliminate AIDS on World Aids Day The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in red as part of a campaign to raise awareness during the World AIDS Day at the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. Celebrated every 1st of December since 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on governments and individuals this year to recognize and address the disparities that are slowing down efforts to eliminate AIDS worldwide. Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Silk sculptures on display in Montauban, France A spectator takes a photograph of giant illuminated lanterns during the Lanterns Festival at The Cours Foucault park in Montauban, southwestern France, on Thursday. Monumental silk sculptures made by Chinese craftsmen are exhibited in Montauban from December 1, 2022 to February 5, 2023. Lionel Bonaventure, AFP