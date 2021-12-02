Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 2, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 02 2021 11:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories on photos. High COVID-19 infection rates recorded in Germany Medics wearing PPE are seen inside the Airbus A310-900 MRTT MedEvac Hermann Koehl of the German armed forces Bundeswehr as they prepare an airlift and transport of patients infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country, at Dresden International Airport, Saxony, eastern Germany on Wednesday. The current high infections rates in the eastern German state of Saxony, COVID-19 patients are flown by the German Air Force to North-Rhine Westphalia. Ronny Hartmann, AFP 28 NCR schools to resume face-to-face classes Pupils attend a class simulation in preparation for the scheduled pilot face-to-face classes at the Comembo Elementary School Makati City on Thursday. The Department of Education listed 28 schools in the National Capital Region which will resume pilot in-person classes on December 6 for kindergarten to Grade 3 and Senior High Schools, nearly 2 years after face-to-face classes were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Bong Go supporters urge him to pursue candidacy for president Supporters of 2022 presidential aspirant Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go gather in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila as they urge him to pursue his candidacy, on Thursday. Go, Duterte's longtime aide, recently expressed his intent to withdraw from the presidential race citing personal reasons. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Group files new petition against Marcos Jr.'s Halalan 2022 run Martial law survivors led by the members of the Akbayan Party List stage a protest in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila as their leaders filed a new petition against the presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday. The group asserts that Marcos Jr. is perpetually barred from running for public office due to his 1995 tax evasion conviction George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Pope Francis sets off for Cyprus, Greece in landmark trip Pope Francis shakes hands with a crew member before boarding a plane of new Italian airline company ITA Airways on Tuesday at Rome's Fiumicino airport, setting off for a 3-day visit to Cyprus, before traveling on December 4 to Greece where he will stay until December 6. Pope Francis will arrive on the divided island of Cyprus on December 2 as part of a landmark trip to push two of his priorities: the plight of migrants and inter-confessional dialogue. Vatican Media via AFP Read More: Airbus A310-900 MRTT MedEvac Hermann Koehl German armed forces Bundeswehr resurgence Saxony Germany Dresden International Airport face-to-face classes Comember Elementary school Makati National Capital Region NCR DepEd Halalan 2022 Comelec presidential candidate Bong Go 2022 elections Christopher Bong Go presidential aspirants Martial Law victims Bongbong Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disqualification case disqualification case Marcos Pope Francis Greece Cyprus ITA Airways Flumicino Airport migrants landmark visit /video/news/12/03/21/omicron-could-lead-to-tighter-travel-restrictions-gov/business/12/03/21/bsp-backs-digitalization-of-microfinancing-firms/entertainment/12/03/21/khalil-ramos-shares-birthday-message-for-gf-gabbi-garcia/overseas/12/03/21/australia-records-first-omicron-community-transmission/news/12/03/21/at-least-2-ncr-cities-surpass-herd-immunity-target